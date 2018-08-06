Veteran’s widow gets new roof thanks to volunteers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 85-year-old Elizabeth Lewis has a new roof above her head thanks to a local veterans group and dozens of volunteers.

The Disabled American Veterans Victory Yorktown Chapter 13 takes care of families even after the veteran passes. Lewis’ husband died in 1999 after serving for 22 years.

Lewis needed a new roof but didn’t have enough funds. She called DAV and they immediately jumped in to help.

10 On Your Side first shared her story on July 19. The very next day, DAV said a company in Chesapeake volunteered to do the work.

Crews from Flat Roofs by Pegram were out on August 4 replacing the roof on Lewis’ Newport News home.

Images shared with 10 On Your Side showed additional volunteers from Mission BBQ cooking and serving food.

Last year, DAV helped more than 2,000 veterans with claims and emergency repairs.