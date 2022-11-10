VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local business plans to honor vets all weekend long by donating 100 percent of its online profits to veteran-based charities.

Born Primitive started in 2014 as a small apparel company selling compression shorts and has now expanded to selling activewear, athleisure and outdoor gear.

This year Born Primitive wants to honor vets during this weekend by setting a goal to raise $100,000 for three charities that support the military community. This is the second year Born Primitive is using its online profits to help the veteran community.

“It’s important to use our platform to do more than sell apparel,” Bear Handlon, Born Primitive’s CEO and Co-Founder, said. “Three charities that all have a really unique and awesome cause. 100 percent of the profits will go to support their mission.”

All of the business profits from Friday to Sunday will go to the Navy SEAL Foundations, the Best Defense Foundation and Tunnel to Towers.

“We will support the Navy SEAL Foundation. They are a local charity and does a ton for the families and operators of Naval Special Warfare,” he said. “The Best Defense foundation is a really cool charity that takes World War II veterans back to the battlefield.”

He continued and said, “Tunnel to Towers provides mortgage-free homes for gold star families and custom homes for veterans and first responders who were catastrophically wounded.”

Handlon said it’s not just about raising money for Veterans Day but also giving back to his community.

“Being a veteran myself, being able to do this obviously has even more meaning. The three charities we are supporting do so much for the veteran community. Having lived in their shoes, it makes it just that much more personal,” he said.

This donation is also personal for the brand’s employees too since nearly half of the employees are military veterans, spouses and former first responders.

Handlon said the brand’s loyal fanbase also has allowed their business to make bigger and bigger donations.

“In the early days, the financial contributions weren’t very large. Now, we have a really loyal customer base, and we have the ability to do things like this,” he said. “It aligns with the ethos of our brand.”

Starting Friday, you can shop on the Born Primitive website and pick your favorite items. Your sale will help them reach the $100,000 goal. Click here to shop.