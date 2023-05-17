NORFOLK, Va. (WFXR) — With the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race coming up on Memorial Day weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the track continues its tradition of saluting America’s military by executing Mission 600, a series of interactive educational visits for some of NASCAR’s top drivers to regional military bases.

On May 10, it was Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Driver Joey Logano’s turn to participate in the Mission 600 campaign with a visit to Naval Station Norfolk.

“I wish everyone had the opportunity that I have today to see the stuff up close and personal,” Logano said. “I don’t see them out there with the preparations in how they are coming their way which is so impressive.”

Logano served up some respect he has for the members of the armed services – enjoying his time on board the USS Nitze at the Naval Station Norfolk with the men and women of the U.S. Navy.

NASCAR, in particular Charlotte Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Greg Walter, said there are a lot of parallels between the crew of a Navy ship and a NASCAR crew.

“This attitude of leadership and of selflessness, preparation, excellence,” Walter said. “Things that make a winning race team, that also makes our race teams so great. Our athletes enjoy the time in being with the military.”

There were a fair share of NASCAR fans on the ship who were excited to see a NASCAR driver face-to-face.

“It was great to interact with him,” said U.S. Navy Captain and USS Nitze Commanding Officer Katie Jacobson. “He was super easy to get along with and to chat with. It was great to give them a taste of what it is like to be on a destroyer and being in the Navy.

“We talked about being on deployment. He got to see inside of the ship and to see just how sailors interact and how many sailors on board. He got to see some of the spaces and equipment we work with on the ship. I though it was a special visit to have him on board.”

Logano said he wanted to make a point of saying thank you to the men and women serving the U.S. in the military.

“We live in our own little bubble,” Logano said. “Everything is fine in our bubble because someone out there is doing the hard work for us.”

Drivers in the Coca-Cola 600 will have name on their windshield of a service member who has made the ultimate sacrifice. The Coca-Cola 600 takes place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 28. The race airs on FOX43.