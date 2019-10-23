Veterans job fair coming to Joint Base Langley-Eustis

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term on March 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. (WAVY) — Transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses are invited to a networking and hiring event Thursday.

The HIRE VETS NOW job fair will have some of Virginia’s top civilian employers in attendance. Networking and job fields include will industries such as energy, medical, finance, cyber security, defense, manufacturing, and transportation.

“This reception will give transitioning military, veterans, and their spouses the chance to meet and talk with employers in a casual atmosphere, ” said Senior VP of programs for the Virginia Chamber Foundation, Cyndi Miracle.

The event will take place Thursday, Oct 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fort Eustis Club, 2123 Pershing Avenue. A free lunch is included.

Walk-ins are welcome. For more details and to preregister for the event, click here.