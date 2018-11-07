Veterans Day deals and freebies

Veterans Day is a time to honor those that serve and many businesses and restaurants in the area do that through offering discounts and free services. Check out our round-up of the deals and freebies or this Veterans Day.

Many deals require a military ID. Please check the linked websites for more information.

If you know of any not on this list, please email them to us at info@hrScene.com

Businesses, Services, Museums

Colonial Williamsburg: Veterans, active duty military, reservists can receive up to four complimentary tickets during the Veterans Day weekend.

Great Clips: A free haircut with a twist, veterans and active duty military can receive a free haircut on Nov. 11 or free haircut card to use on a later date. Non-military customers can also receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran they know. These haircuts are redeemable on any day before Dec. 31.

Mariner’s Museum: In honor of Veterans Day, The Mariners’ Museum and Park will offer Museum FREE admission to Active Duty and Retired Military, Veterans, and their immediate families.

National Parks: Free entrance on Veterans Day

Nauticus Maritime Center: Active duty military and veterans can receive discounted $5 admission from Nov. 3-12.

Target:Receive a 10% off couple via email for a single use at Target and Target.com now through Monday, Nov. 12.

Virginia Zoo: Active duty military and veterans can receive discounted $5 admission from Nov. 10-18.

Restaurants

Sunday, Nov. 11

Applebees: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free full sized entree from a selection of eight choices.

Bar Louie: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free burger or flatbread on Nov. 11. Bar Louie will also be accepting donations for Operation Homefront Nov. 5-12.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free entree.

Chili’s: Select complimentary meal for veterans and active military members on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

Chipotle: All active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with ID are eligible for the BOGO promotion from open to close on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2018. The offer is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: One Free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active duty military members can receive a free piece of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee Beverage.

Dunkin Donuts: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free donut, no purchase necessary.

Hooters: All military members, both active-duty and veterans, will receive a free select entree on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with purchase of a beverage. Available for dine-in only.

Logan’s Roadhouse: On Sunday, Nov. 11 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., all veterans and military personnel will receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu (with valid military ID). Beverage not included.

Max & Erma’s: Veterans and active military eat free on Sunday, Nov. 11. Complimentary meal includes a 1/2 lb hand-crushed cheeseburger, endless seasoned fries and a fountain drink.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans and Gold Star Honorees (parents and spouses) enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner, Sun. Nov. 11.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active duty military and reservists can receive a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12

Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and free bottomless steak fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free appetizer.

Texas de Brazil: Two veterans dine complimentary plus 20% off for up to six additional guests on Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free lunch.

Wild Wing Cafe: Veterans eat free on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Choose from any Awesome Salad, Wild Wrap, Beefy Burger or Chicken Sandwich. Dine in only. Must show proof of military service.

Monday, Nov. 12

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant: Active duty military and veterans can receive a discounted buffet of $14.99 from 4-9 p.m.

Denny’s: ‘America’s Diner’ thanks servicemen and women with a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. until noon on Nov. 12

Golden Corral: A free meal will be offered to veterans, active duty members and reservists from 5-9 p.m.