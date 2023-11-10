VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center opened in Virginia Beach on Friday, Nov. 10.

The facility held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the occasion, inviting Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other elected officials to speak. The center is named in the memory of veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service: Colonel William A. Jones III and Staff Sergeant Christopher A. Cabacoy.

The facility was years in the making, having its first groundbreaking in 2017 and construction finishing up this year. It offers short and long-term nursing care, rehabilitation and more for veterans.

The center features eight 16-room households, each one with a living room, kitchen and dayroom with access to the outside courtyard. There’s also a chapel, game room, barber shop and more for residents to enjoy.

The center already has its first resident and Youngkin said he had a chance to speak with him.

“He’s extraordinarily grateful which is why our veterans are such heroes,” Youngkin said. “He’s grateful that we’re doing something that we should be doing anyway. And that’s the heart of a hero, and that’s why I’m so excited that this facility is opening now,”

Many people toured the building after the ribbon cutting.

Ralph Hensley, Department Commander of AM Vets with the Department of Virginia told 10 On Your Side what his favorite parts were.

“I walked in, and I like the chapel,” Hensley said. “I also thought it was kind of funny that there’s a barber shop, beauty shop there.”

The day’s speakers said the center will allow veterans to come together, sharing stories of their days in service and Hensley agreed.

“We are all U.S. service members, we are all brothers and sisters in arms and this place will be a great home for those that come here, and they will have the comradery that they seek and need,” Hensley said.

Youngkin said this center is one big thank you to those who have served this country.

“I want to say thank you to all of our veterans across Hampton Roads, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and across America,” Youngkin said. “Thank you for loving our nation, thank you for serving our nation and we honor you today.”

Currently, the facility is only accepting one to two veterans.

It’ll be about 30 to 45 days before they are running at full capacity.

For more information on how to apply to live at this center go to Virginia Department of Veterans Services.