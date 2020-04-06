Live Now
Veteran/minority-owned business in Chesapeake takes hit from COVID-19 closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake physical training facility that is veteran and minority owned is doing all it can to stay afloat after it had to shut its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to peak fitness, the Matchbout gym helps with athlete marketing, as well as sports apparel and fitness manufacturing. Matchbout owner Shannon Brown says in addition to membership, his company counts on sports teams to order products from them, but as we all know, sports are shut down right now.

“This has been a rough one. COVID-19 has really decreased cash flow,” Brown said. “Money that we had coming in on a regular basis has completely dried up. That money, and those profits, we always used to help not only build Matchbout brand, but also to help other entrepreneurs come up with concepts for themselves.”

Brown says the company has filed for federal assistance, and right now they are surviving off of donations and a few online sales. Shannon says he is also doing online training for a donation to the company. He does a lot through the Matchbout Facebook page.

If you would like to help Matchbout by donating to the company, click here.

