Verizon rolls out 5G service in some areas of Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Verizon’s ultra-fast 5G network has reached Hampton Roads, though only in certain areas and on certain phones.

Parts of Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach will have first access to the fifth generation wireless service, which is just in its infancy.

The region joins Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, as the newest areas of the country to receive 5G, which promises speeds much faster than 4G. With its announcement Monday, Verizon says it’s reached its goal of putting 5G in more than 30 cities nationwide.

Areas include the Virginia Beach Boardwalk, Downtown Norfolk, Old Dominion University, the Hampton Coliseum, Scope and ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium, as well as the Hilltop Shopping Center in Virginia Beach, the Crossways Shopping Center in Chesapeake and Peninsula Town Center in Hampton.

Verizon also just recently deployed 5G at Newport News Shipbuilding.

But you’ll only be able to take advantage if you have one of the handful of 5-enabled Android phones from Verizon, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+5G.

When outside of the service area, Verizon’s 4G LTE network will take over.

Governor Ralph Northam says the new 5G infrastructure will be big for Hampton Roads’ future growth.

“It’s exciting to see 5G launch in the 757, and the race is on to expand it across Virginia,” Northam said in a press release. “This technology will propel the industries that drive coastal Virginia—the military, advanced manufacturing, logistics, higher education, health care, tourism, and more. We can’t wait to see new opportunities unfold for workers and innovators.”

In addition to larger metropolitan areas such as New York City, Chicago and Boston, Verizon also has 5G in Boise, Idaho, Omaha, Nebraska, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It’s also been rolled out in several NFL stadiums.