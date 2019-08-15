Vehicle runs into Men’s Wearhouse store near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Men’s Wearhouse store near Jefferson’s Avenue and Roger Brown Drive was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Newport News Police say they were called the scene of the accident just after 10 a.m.

No one was injured, according to police.

Based on store’s hours listed on the Men’s Wearhouse website, it was not open at the time of the incident. It was set to open at 10:30 a.m.

Police did not say if the accident will prevent the store from opening or have details on the extent of the damage to the building.

The investigation is ongoing.