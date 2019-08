Virginia Beach First responders are on the scene where an SUV was on its side.

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A person was taken to the hospital after their SUV overturned Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Witchduck Road and Birdneck Road.

Virginia Beach Fire Department said that the crash happened around 12:08 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but the driver was able to get out by themselves. It’s under investigation by Virginia Beach police.