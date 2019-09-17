Vehicle crashes into Portsmouth YMCA; 6 people injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Several people were injured and had to go to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Portsmouth YMCA Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth Fire Chief Jim Hoffler confirmed the vehicle went through the front door of the building at 4900 High Street West around 9:15 a.m. and came to rest in the lobby.

Six people were taken to Maryview Hospital to be treated for injuries. Hoffler said their injuries are not considered life-threatening

Police are investigating what caused the crash to happen.

