1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Bertie County Public Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Gates County Public Schools Hertford County Public Schools Perquimans County Public Schools

Vehicle crashes into Portsmouth YMCA; 6 people injured

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. Courtesy: YMCA of South Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Several people were injured and had to go to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Portsmouth YMCA Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth Fire Chief Jim Hoffler confirmed the vehicle went through the front door of the building at 4900 High Street West around 9:15 a.m. and came to rest in the lobby.

Six people were taken to Maryview Hospital to be treated for injuries. Hoffler said their injuries are not considered life-threatening

Police are investigating what caused the crash to happen.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories