Vehicle crashes into auto parts store in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk are investing after a vehicle crashed into the storefront of an auto parts store on Wednesday morning.
They say the incident occurred around 11:11 a.m. at the NAPA Auto Parts store in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard. When fire and police authorities responded to the scene, they determined that a single occupant vehicle was in the parking lot when it struck the building.
Suffolk Planning & Community Development Department building officials are working to confirm the structural integrity of the building, however, no determination has been made.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
