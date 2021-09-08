Vehicle crashes into auto parts store in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk are investing after a vehicle crashed into the storefront of an auto parts store on Wednesday morning.

They say the incident occurred around 11:11 a.m. at the NAPA Auto Parts store in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard. When fire and police authorities responded to the scene, they determined that a single occupant vehicle was in the parking lot when it struck the building.

Suffolk Planning & Community Development Department building officials are working to confirm the structural integrity of the building, however, no determination has been made.

SFR responded to a vehicle vs building on Pruden Blvd.

The occupant of the vehicle was not injured. The building sustained minor damage from the collision.

Units on scene were Battalion 1, Safety 1, EMS 1, Medic 9, Rescue 6 and Engine 6. @suffolknews @NAPARacing @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/J9QGU3WZXg — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) September 8, 2021

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.