VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash knocked out power to thousands of customers in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

Police were called out to the 2200 block of Princess Anne Road just after 10:30 a.m. for the report of a single vehicle crash.

The vehicle crashed into a pole and pulled down power lines. According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, at the height of the outage, the incident knocked out power to more than 4,300 customers in the area. Several schools lost power: Princess Anne Middle School and Princess Anne Elementary School, Christopher Farms Elementary School, Three Oaks Elementary School, and Red Mill Elementary School. Two school administrative buildings also lost power.

Police shut down Princess Anne Rd between Cully Farm Road and 3 Oaks Drive in both directions while crews worked on the power line.

We’ll update this article to indicate when the road reopens and power is restored.

As of noon, Dominion confirmed crews restored power to the Virginia Beach Courthouse and all of the nearby schools impacted by the outages.

There is no word yet what caused the crash.