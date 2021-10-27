VDOT will demolish Mallory Street Bridge with single-lane closures on I-64

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The demolition of the Mallory Street Bridge in Hampton will no longer require full overnight closures of eastbound Interstate 64.

The Virginia Department of Transportation Wednesday released more details about the demolition work, saying it would begin as early as Thursday.

Crews have shifted traffic to the north side of the bridge so they can begin controlled demolition on the south side.

The bridge is being replaced as part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project. Previously, VDOT said the demolition would require full overnight closures of I-64 eastbound and detours.

Now, demolition plans will only require single-lane closures on I-64 east and west. Eastbound lane closures will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting as early as Thursday.

Westbound demolition will begin once the eastbound side is done. Once that demolition activity begins, motorists can expect single-lane closures from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. until the rest of the bridge has been removed.

Pedestrians and motorists will still be able to use the north side of the bridge.

There may be alternating lane closures on Mallory Street between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly.

For more information on the bridge demolition, click here.

The area of Mallory Street, which has the two Interstate 64 eastbound on-ramps closest to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, is a point of discussion among local agencies and the City of Hampton.

Hampton City Council recently voted to support an idea from the Virginia Department of Transportation that’ll close both the on-ramps coming from Mallory Street and Settlers Landing Road from 3-6 p.m. daily until the HRBT expansion project is finished.