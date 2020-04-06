VDOT temporarily suspends cash exchange at Coleman Bridge toll

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation temporarily suspended cash-exchange toll collection at the George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Starting April 1, if you make an unpaid trip on a Virginia toll facility, you may be able to pay the toll through the “missed-a-toll” process before receiving an invoice,” VDOT said in a news release. “Due to COVID-19, the standard administrative fee associated with ‘missed-a-toll’ has been suspended temporarily. The missed-a-toll payment process must take place within six days of the unpaid-toll trip.”

VDOT also said to help avoid hand-to-hand contact, they temporary reduced the amount to open a new E-ZPass account to $20, to help make it easier to get a transponder. The normal minimum to open an account is $35. All E-ZPass customer service centers are closed until at least April 23, but you can purchase a transponder online, at this link.

