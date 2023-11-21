NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is adding new lane-use control signals at Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT).

The purpose of the lane-use signals is to notify motorist of the current status of a given lane. A spokesperson for VDOT says the lane-use control signals will allow for smoother merging and traffic flow. Additionally, the signals will ease congestion and aid with clearing incidents faster.

Motorist traveling on I-664 will begin to see the colored signals mounted on gantries at MMMBT beginning Nov. 21.

The new signal system at MMMBT will retain the traditional green, yellow and red lighting colors which will incorporated into new symbols such as an arrow and “X” to indicate lane conditions ahead.

A green arrow or green ball indicates the lane is available for use. A yellow “X” or yellow ball indicates the specific lane will soon close and motorist should safely change lanes.

Courtesy of VDOT Courtesy of VDOT Courtesy of VDOT

A red “X” indicates the lane is closed.

VDOT anticipates the implementation of the new signals will take place over the next several weeks.

The lane-use signals are already in use on various roadways across the Commonwealth, including I-264 in Virginia Beach.