RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is making some changes to its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance.

In a statement Thursday, State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH, said they are continually reassessing recommendations regarding potential disease effects, but also unintended non-clinical consequences of any restrictions.

“CDC evidence suggests that well over 75% of children possess post-infection immunity to COVID-19, in addition to any vaccine-derived protection,” said Greene. “Adult rates of immunity, between vaccination and post-infection, likely exceeds 90%.”



Green added that there is evidence that post-infection immunity may be effective for 6 months or longer.

With new information, Greene said it is time to revisit practices for groups that are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, especially those whose side effect is a significant limitation of access to daycare, school, or work.

Below are the updates to the guidelines.

Effective immediately, for non-high risk situations, if a person is exposed to COVID-19, but has:

Tested positive for and recovered from COVID-19 within the last 6 months

Up-to-date on vaccines, or both

That person will no longer be recommended to quarantine, but rather should monitor for symptoms and follow isolation protocols should they appear.



This update varies slightly from CDC guidance, which defines the post-infection immunity period as 90 days.

Greene said that the change will apply to the general public, including but not limited to settings such as K-12 schools and early childhood education settings. The recommendations for isolation with active disease or asymptomatic positive testing remain the same.

VDH will still retain the 90-day standard for higher-risk situations, including healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters.

For more information regarding the updates CLICK HERE.