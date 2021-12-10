VDH rolling out booster vaccines for ages 16-17 after CDC authorization

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Teens ages 16 and 17 in Virginia can now sign up for booster COVID vaccine shots after the Centers for Disease Control OK’d boosters for that age group on Thursday.

Boosters are available at locations across the commonwealth, including pharmacies and doctor’s offices, as well as community vaccination centers such as the one at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

16- and 17-year-olds are eligible for the booster six months after their second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine was fully approved by the FDA for those 16 and older back in August, and boosters have emergency use authorization.

“This is great news for the Commonwealth’s efforts to vaccinate as much of the state’s eligible population against COVID-19 as possible,” said State Vaccination Liaison Danny TK Avula, M.D., M.P.H. “Expanding the ranks of those eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose in particular adds another 79,508 people to the eligible population which, in turn, will add to the strength of the line of defense we have against the spread of COVID-19.”

The Pfizer vaccine and others still provide strong protection against infection and severe illness and death from the coronavirus. Most new infections continue to be in unvaccinated people.

To sign up for your shot, click here.