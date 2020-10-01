VDH reopens portions of waterways previously closed to shellfish harvesting

FILE – In this July 24, 2014, file photo, mounds of crumbled concrete and shucked oyster shells intended to be submerged to help rebuild oyster reefs sit along the roadside in Hopedale, La. U.S. House members from three Gulf Coast states are backing their governors’ request for a fisheries disaster declaration, saying freshwater flooding into saltwater ecosystems has killed oysters, hurt fish catches and damaged livelihoods. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health announced the reopening of portions of the Nansemond River in Suffolk, Back Creek, Poquoson River, York River, and the Chesapeake Bay that was impacted by a raw sewage spill.

In a press release, the VDH Division of Shellfish Safety said they have monitored water quality in the areas impacted since the raw sewage release occurred.

The VDH said the results from a shellfish sample confirm that the area is now safe for shellfish harvesting.

For additional information on shellfish closures, visit the frequently asked questions section on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

