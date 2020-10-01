VDH reopens portions of waterways previously closed to shellfish harvesting

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health announced the reopening of portions of the Nansemond River in Suffolk, Back Creek, Poquoson River, York River, and the Chesapeake Bay that was impacted by a raw sewage spill.
In a press release, the VDH Division of Shellfish Safety said they have monitored water quality in the areas impacted since the raw sewage release occurred.
The VDH said the results from a shellfish sample confirm that the area is now safe for shellfish harvesting.
For additional information on shellfish closures, visit the frequently asked questions section on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Watermen cite significant loss of income after raw sewage dumped in Nansemond River
