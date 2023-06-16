The effort from the university aims to keep the spaces open.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting July 1, electric vehicles (EVs) won’t be the only things charged at Virginia Commonwealth University’s “EV” charging stations. Their drivers will be too.

Josh Stone, VCU’s executive director of parking and transportation, said the school frequently receives floods of emails from electric vehicle drivers saying they can’t charge up because all the spaces are taken.

“The goal is to have folks look at their commuting methods and then maybe only use [charging stations] when necessary,” Stone said.

According to Stone, data suggested electric vehicles spend an average of eight hours parked at on-campus charging stations. However, the average amount of time it takes to fully charge is just over three hours.

That means charging stations are often wasted for more than four hours at a time, which is enough time to fully charge another electric vehicle.

“You have people who may really need to charge that day,” Stone explained. “They can’t use it.”

The new policy will require drivers to pay $1 per hour plus 10 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) consumed at a station. After a vehicle is fully charged, the driver will be charged $2 per hour left taking up the space.

Therefore, one can avoid that charge by only charging as needed and freeing up the space for more drivers.

“That encourages more folks to have the ability to use it on a more regular basis,” Stone said.

Those new rates are in addition to paying normal parking fees, but will also help fund more electric vehicle charging sites on campus.

A VCU junior, Genevive Heymann, told 8News that she supports efforts to help make the community greener.

“I just hope that this paves the way for more eco-friendly vehicles and just transportation overall,” Heymann said.

There are currently seven electric vehicle charging sites on VCU’s campus. The school told 8News that they aim to install between two to three new ones each year until all 13 parking decks are equipped.