VCU too much for ODU, Rams cruise to 77-54 win

RICHMOND, Va. (ODU Sports)– In the 96th all-time meeting, the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) fell to VCU (5-2, 0-0 A10) by a 77-54 score on Saturday night at the Siegel Center. Saturday marked the first game in 10 days for the Monarchs, while the loss snapped ODU’s two-game win streak.



The Monarchs opened the second half on an 8-2 run, trimming their deficit to 12, 42-30, at the 16:35 mark; however, would get no closer the rest of the way, as the Rams answered with on a 10-1 run of their own to take a 52-31 lead with 13:06 remaining in regulation before ultimately claiming a 23-point victory on Saturday night Richmond, Va.



Austin Trice went for 12 points on 6-7 shooting from the floor to compliment eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. Kalu Ezikpe also scored 12 points (5-10 FG), to go along with four rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Joe Reece was the third Monarch to score 12 points, as he finished with two rebounds and one steal. Malik Curry also scored in double-figures, turning in a 10-point, five-rebound and four-assist performance.



ODU trailed by 18 at halftime, 40-22, as the Monarchs were led by Trice’s six points and three rebounds, while Ezikpe and Reece each chipped in five first half points.