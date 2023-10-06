RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University will begin a guaranteed admission program for freshman applicants who either are in the top 10% of their high school graduating class or have a high school GPA of 3.5 or higher.

A spokesperson for the university said this is the first university-wide program among other universities in the state ranked as ‘R1‘ — a title given to universities with the highest levels of research activity by the Carnegie Classification of Institution of Higher Education.

To participate in the guaranteed admission program, graduating high school students can apply through the Common App and submit their high school transcript, with no other paperwork necessary for consideration, although other requirements will be needed for enrollment.

While qualified first-year freshman applicants are eligible for guaranteed university admission, some programs, including arts and engineering, have major-specific requirements.

Freshman applicants can find out more about guaranteed university admission by visiting VCU’s website.