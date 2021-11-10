VBSPCA: Many dogs rescued from hoarding situation last month have been adopted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – We’ve got a happy update to a heartbreaking story WAVY first reported last month. 

90 flea infested dogs were saved from a hoarding situation on the Eastern Shore, following a team effort between several local animal shelters.

Video from one of the bathrooms in the home showed the dogs sitting in inches of dirt and feces.

The Virginia Beach SPCA originally took in many of the dogs. Since then, we’ve learned a lot of the pups have found their forever homes.

VBSPCA officials say there are a few still available for adoption, and a few more are in foster homes getting ready for the adoption process.

Find out about available adoptable dogs on the VBSPCA website.

