NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach police officer was awarded a Medal of Valor for his response to a shooting at MacArthur mall last year.

On April 2, 2022, VBPD Master Police Officer Christopher Curry was off duty visiting MacArthur Mall in Norfolk with his fiancé and 9-year-old daughter, when he heard several gunshots go off nearby. Curry immediately stepped into action and got his family and other customers to a safe location before attempting to locate the source of the gunshots.

Curry was able to locate a uniformed police officer employed by the mall so that the pair could search the mall for the active shooter. During the search, Curry found one of the victims of the shooting and immediately began performing first aid.

MPO Curry carried the victim out of the mall, where she was later transported to a local hospital. Three victims were shot on this day, with one succumbing to their injuries.

Curry, despite being off duty, was able to step up when he was needed, leading to multiple lives being saved. Due to his efforts, MPO Curry was awarded the department’s Medal of Valor.

VBPD posted about Curry’s award on their Facebook page.