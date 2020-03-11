VBPD mounted officer Duchess dies after sudden illness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of their mounted officers, Duchess.

The department says the 16-year-old Clydesdale had contracted an illness and died peacefully at Woodside Equine Clinic in Ashland, Virginia, surrounded by her human partner and fellow mounted officers.

“We are forever thankful to Duchess for her service to our department and community,” the department wrote on Facebook. “A special thank you to the staff at Woodside Equine Clinic for their great efforts and compassion for Duchess while under their care and Coastal Equine Vet for giving us the best care possible.”

Duchess and Lady Justice in July 2018

Duchess was a mounted officer in Virginia Beach for 3 years, serving as a bridge to the community through her loving presence, the department says. She also showed great courage to protect her fellow officers and citizens in more serious circumstances.

She’s perhaps best known as the mother of surprise foal, Lady Justice, who was born on June 29, 2018. Duchess’ human partner and even the vet had no idea she was pregnant with Lady Justice until that day. Lady Justice is still with the department and actually had a birthday party last year, complete with a dunk tank!