VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police were called to the 5400 block of Stewart Drive for reports of a shooting on Friday just before midnight.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 42-year-old Joseph Hunter badly wounded from gunshots. Hunter was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the VBPD Homicide Unit at 757-385-4101 or notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com.