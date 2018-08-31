VBPD holds ‘Beep It to Keep It’ contest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Vehicle larceny is a common crime, but in many cases it can also be a preventable one.

That’s why the Virginia Beach Police Department is encouraging citizens to help them come up with new and creative ways to remind folks to lock their car doors.

They’re even holding a “Beep it to Keep it” contest as an incentive. The contest will run from September 3, 2018 through October 1, 2018. Each week, one lucky winner will receive five free admission tickets to the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Museum.

To enter, you must provide the following information:

Full name

Home address (no PO boxes)

Email

Short description of how you are helping to prevent larcenies from vehicles (500 words or less)

Email your entry to MPO Jason Karangelen at jkarange@vbgov.com

Winners will receive their tickets by mail. One entry per week per household.

The Virginia Beach Police “Beep it to Keep it” campaign helps remind citizens to lock cars and, through signs kept in vehicles, lets potential thieves know no valuables are in a car.