VBFD: 19 families impacted by 3 residential fires in 3 days; officials offer tips to prevent ‘accidental’ causes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Virginia Beach say that 19 families have been affected by three residential fires that happened within three days of each over the holidays.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) released a statement Wednesday saying that investigators determined that the fires started from “accidental” causes.

On Dec. 25, officials say a house fire was caused by an electrical short on Sandra Lane.

Five occupants and five animals were displaced from the structure. While four of the occupants were out of town at the time of the fire, the remaining occupant was alerted by a smoke detector. No injuries were reported.







On Dec. 25, officials say a townhouse fire on Sudbury Court was caused by an accidental heating appliance/grill fire extending to the structure.

While no injuries were reported, two adults, two children, and the family dog were able to escape safely.







On Dec. 27, officials say an apartment complex caught fire on Yellow Knife Trail that was caused by improper disposal of fireplace ashes.

Multiple families were displaced after the fire damaged 24 units, 16 of which were considered uninhabitable.

Fire officials said that of the units involved, 10 sustained severe damage and 14 had moderate smoke and water damage.







The VBFD said in a statement Wednesday that crews respond to between 42,000 to 47,000 calls a year. Of those, “250 to 350 result in tragic structure fires that are not contained upon arrival of firefighters.”

Additionally, they said that modern fires burn hotter and faster as a result of home furnishings and finishes being made up of more “synthetic materials.”

To help prevent fires in your home, VBFD offers the following tips:

Use only approved fuels in heating appliances, fireplaces, wood stoves, and grills.

Never leave an open flame unattended.

Dispose of fireplace ashes in a metal container with a lid and place outside at least 10 feet away from your home.

Observe the three-foot rule for all fires and heating appliances. While using a heating appliance keep all children and anything that can burn at least three feet away.

Use extension cords only for temporary situations.

Plug only one heat-producing appliance into an outlet at a time and unplug it when it is not in use.

Ensure fireplaces, wood stoves, electrical systems, furnaces, and other household systems are properly inspected and maintained.

For more information, visit VBgov.com/fire.