VBCPS to discuss possible reopening plans, pre-school though second grade could return next Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach School Board is set to get an update Tuesday on a plan for getting students back in the classroom.

It comes on the same day designated special education groups return for in-person learning.
School leaders said they are working to bring back in-person classes as quickly and as safely as possible.

The schools chief of staff, Dr. Marc Bergin, will give the board an update on the health metrics. As of Monday, Virginia Beach had a relatively low 4.6% average percent of positive tests (state average: 5.7%). That percent positivity puts Virginia Beach in the “green zone” for safely reopening, according to White House coronavirus guidelines.

With a low percent positivity rate and adequate staffing, schools may reopen with a phased approach.


Watch the school board meeting, tonight at 6.

MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVERAGE AND INFO

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10