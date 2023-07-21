VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After a shooting in Virginia Beach, police charged Christina Wang with the murder of her husband Calvin Wang.

The Wangs purchased their home in Shell Cove in 2017. Christina continued to live at the home when Calvin moved to Lake Smith Condos in 2022 after filing for divorce.

Neighbors told reporters off camera that the couple kept to themselves, and were pretty quiet aside from one incident in May 2022.

According to Calvin Wang’s divorce filing, he was taking out the trash on May 9, 2022, when he discovered a pregnancy test in the bag. After searching the house, he found several used tests, a box of condoms and a condom in Christina’s purse. The couple had not been intimate in months. After being confronted, documents state Christina admitted to the affair on at least three occasions, including one time at their home.

Several neighbors told 10 On Your Side that they could recall that night because Christina’s infidelity sparked an argument that sounded “unsafe.” They said they heard Calvin repeatedly yell, “You cheated on me” as Christina screamed for help saying her husband had a gun and was trying to shoot her. Neighbors said they called police, and officers came out to the house that night.

Two months later in July 2022 Calvin filed for divorce and moved to Lake Smith Condos, so he could co-parent his son.

A bail determination checklist obtained by 10 On Your Side detailed the argument that occurred at Calvin’s condo on July 15. After being slapped in the face by Christina, Calvin demanded she leave. In response, Christina pulled out a gun and shot Calvin in the stomach and head. The shooting was reportedly captured on video.

Christina was not granted bond and was listed as likely to obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice.

When reached out to by reporters, Christina’s father refused to comment, and Calvin’s family have not yet responded to requests.

Christina is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.