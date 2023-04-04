SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach student at UC Davis died in a crash on Highway 99 on March 31.

Margarette Guinto Ventura of Virginia Beach along with two other students died in the crash.

Codi Orland Mateo of Washington was a senior majoring in neurobiology, physiology and behavior and Minkyu Geon of Hong Kong was a junior majoring in electrical engineering.

Ventura was a sophomore majoring in biological sciences at UC Davis and was a member of the Girl Gains recreational weightlifting organization on campus.

“We are absolutely devastated and struggling to come to terms with such immense loss,” said Chancellor Gary S. May. “On behalf of the UC Davis community, we send our condolences to the family, friends and others who knew and loved them. Our Aggie family shares deeply in your pain and loss.