VB Police: victims robbed while waiting for meal delivery service, 2 women arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two women have been arrested following an armed robbery late January.

According to police, the victims were inside their home waiting for a meal delivery service in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive on the night of January 31 when the incident occurred.

Just after 9 p.m., their door was opened and two armed suspects forced their way in and demanded money and property from the victims.

The robbers were able to flee, however, officers were able to obtain descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle.

A short time later, a vehicle was seen matching the description driving recklessly in another precinct.

A traffic stop was conducted, and two female occupants matched the descriptions of the suspects.

Police say evidence including the firearms were discovered.

The suspects are 23-year-old Tania Breona Tipton and 19-year-old Alayzia Michelle Richardson. Both are charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.