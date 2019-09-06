VB police non-emergency line down, residents directed to call 911 for safety matters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department’s non-emergency phone line went down early Friday morning as wind and rain picked up in the city ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s expected landfall in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Hampton Roads is expected to feel tropical storm conditions due to the hurricane on Friday, including rain, wind, flooding, and potential power outages.

Virginia Beach officials announced that the police department’s non-emergency line was down around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. They’ve directed residents to call 911 for emergency and non-emergency safety matters, according to a news release.

Residents can call the city’s 311 line for general information, and keep tabs on city updates through their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

