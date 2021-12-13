VB police investigating homicide near intersection of Independence Boulevard and Haygood Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are asking people to avoid the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Haygood Road after a “firearm violation” resulted in a death Monday.

Police didn’t give a time the incident happened, but tweeted about it at 6:14 p.m. asking people to avoid the intersection.

In their first tweet, police also didn’t specify what type of firearm violation happened, but in a follow-up tweet, they said one person had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were on scene as of 6:30 p.m.

Police said more information will be released as it’s available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

