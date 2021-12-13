VB police investigating homicide near intersection of Independence Boulevard and Haygood Road

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are asking people to avoid the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Haygood Road after a “firearm violation” resulted in a death Monday.

Police didn’t give a time the incident happened, but tweeted about it at 6:14 p.m. asking people to avoid the intersection.

In their first tweet, police also didn’t specify what type of firearm violation happened, but in a follow-up tweet, they said one person had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were on scene as of 6:30 p.m.

Police said more information will be released as it’s available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10