VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room Sunday night.

Police say the person was found at the Econo Lodge at 5819 Northampton Blvd, and was the only person in the room when officers arrived.

No other details have been released by police but they say they’re in the early stages of the investigation. Check back for updates.