VB officer rescues kitten from engine bay of car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police officer successfully rescued a “hitchhiking” kitten Thursday.

The officer, only identified as “Officer Ford” in a VBPD Traffic Safety tweet, was running radar Thursday evening when he was approached by a man.

The man said there was a cat in the engine bay of his car.

Officer Ford helped remove the small animal from the wheel well area of the car.

The cat was unharmed, according to the tweet, and was turned over to animal control.

While Thursday wasn’t as cold as Wednesday, temperatures in the region Thursday evening dropped into the 40s.

