VB officer rescues kitten from engine bay of car

This kitten used one of its nine lives!



Yesterday evening while running radar, Officer Ford was approached by a man stating there was a cat in his engine bay! The hitchhiking unharmed kitten was removed through the wheel well area of the vehicle and turned over to Animal Control pic.twitter.com/OuvhdDdLyx — VBPD Traffic Safety (@VBPDTraffic) November 15, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police officer successfully rescued a “hitchhiking” kitten Thursday.

The officer, only identified as “Officer Ford” in a VBPD Traffic Safety tweet, was running radar Thursday evening when he was approached by a man.

The man said there was a cat in the engine bay of his car.

Officer Ford helped remove the small animal from the wheel well area of the car.

The cat was unharmed, according to the tweet, and was turned over to animal control.

While Thursday wasn’t as cold as Wednesday, temperatures in the region Thursday evening dropped into the 40s.