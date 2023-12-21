VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On the morning of Dec. 13, 50-year-old William McCormick was riding his moped home from work in Virginia Beach, like normal, his mom, Linda, said.

She said she could’ve never imagined that he would be hit by a driver and left lying on the road, severely injured.

“I got up there the next morning, and I cried my heart out,” Linda told 10 On Your Side.

Virginia Beach Police said an off-duty officer was the one to find William after he was hit on a busy stretch of Independence Boulevard, near Ewell Road.

Linda said her son was taken to the hospital with many injuries and just had surgery on Monday, Dec. 18.

“[William] broke two arms because he fell over the front of the bicycle,” Linda said. “His left arm is in a cast, and they had to do surgery on his left shoulder. His ribs are in a very bad state. His left lung got hit very badly, and it took a long time for his oxygen to get better.”

She’s made many trips to visit him and told 10 On Your Side how William is feeling.

“I think he’s very angry about it,” Linda said. “I think he wants to find out who it is.”

Linda hoped he could be home for the holidays but said she doubts it, saying he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. She called for public assistance in finding the suspect.

“If they certainly saw something, that somebody would come out and give the police some information about it,” Linda said. “That my son would eventually forget about this. And I’m not sure I’ll ever forget about it.”

If you know anything about this hit-and-run, call Virginia Beach Police or use the P3 Tips app.