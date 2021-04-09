VB man cited after loaded gun found in carry-on luggage at Norfolk airport

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was cited Thursday after Transportation Security Administration officials found a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage at Norfolk International Airport.

TSA officials said it was the second firearm caught at the airport this week. The first was a New Jersey man caught with a gun on Monday.

The Norfolk Airport Authority Police responded after the TSA officer found the gun as it passed through a checkpoint X-ray machine.

Police cited him on weapons charges. The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. The man also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.