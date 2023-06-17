The large public statue of King Neptune that welcomes all to Virginia Beach in Virginia USA.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission is seeking volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to serve as independent observers at the Oceanfront during the BEACH IT! Country Music Festival.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate. Those who wish to volunteer should be able to stand and walk in large crowds of people for three hour shifts.

Additionally, volunteers must have a cell phone to communicate and coordinate during the program.

The festival kicks off Friday, June 23 and runs through Sunday, June 25.

Click here to sign up.