VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire early Monday.

Fire officials say they were notified at 12:44 a.m. for the fire in the 5100 block of Brockie Street. Crews arrived on scene and found fire showing from a second-floor window.

The fire was marked under control at 1:01 a.m. Three people and a dog were able to escape, unharmed. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.