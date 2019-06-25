VB family remembers 3-year-old girl who drowned in pool

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family is grieving the loss of their three-year-old, Elesa Ingersoll, after police say the toddler was found unresponsive at a pool on Forrester Lane.

It started as a typical Monday morning. Jessica Ingersoll and her daughter Desirae dropped Desirae’s three kids off at their babysitter’s house before heading to work.

“She was a friend, someone who had watched them multiple times,” said Ingersoll.

Then, things took a devastating turn. Police say Elesa was found unresponsive in a pool around 11:30 a.m.

Ingersoll and her daughter rushed to the hospital as soon as they got the call, but it was too late.

“We finally were able to go back there and she was gone,” Ingersoll said. “We couldn’t even say goodbye.”

Grandmother Jessica Ingersoll says it’s not hard to remember the joyful moments spent with her granddaughter.

“She’s always smiling. Always had a smile on her face, always,” said Ingersoll.

Today, she’s dealing with the pain of knowing she never got to say goodbye.

A family friend started a GoFundMe to raise donations for the family to cover her funeral. You can help at https://www.gofundme.com/f/elesas-memorial-fund.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

