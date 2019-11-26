VB elevated lead levels: School Board to get update on water testing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach School Board will meet to get an update on the elevated lead levels found in the water at more than two dozen city schools.

10 On Your Side reported there was lag time between when the district got the results and when the public was informed. Congresswoman Elaine Luria expressed her concerns about that in a letter to Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. Spence said he waited to let parents know, so they had complete and accurate information.

He adds he released the information a few days after he found out. However, he doesn’t know why it took so long for the test results to get to him. The school district hired an engineering firm to look into it.

“We feel strongly that we need to conduct a review and that we will understand after that review how to improve our process and we will share those findings with our community when we have them,” Spence said.

Congresswoman Luria also questions whether district officials created a “false sense of safety” with the information they released.

The district reports levels of lead at 15 parts per billion, but standards set by the American Academy of Pediatrics show that’s still too high, advising levels should be below 1 part per billion.

The district stands by the testing results, saying the water lead levels have a low health risk for students and adults.

Congresswoman Luria says she’s still uncertain why it took a month from detecting the lead levels to informing the public.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman will “update the School Board Members on the progress of the water testing in the VBCPS buildings.”

An additional 10 pre-1986 schools are scheduled to be tested by December.

It is unclear if the workshop will address the new results. You can find updates about what happened on air and online at WAVY.com.