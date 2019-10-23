VB drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Virginia Beach said a seven-time drug dealer was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday.

Antonio Elray Boone, age 39, formerly of the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach was sentenced Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II controlled substance, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

Boone plead guilty to the charges on July 16. Colin D. Stolle said, had the case gone to trial, the Commonwealth’s evidence would have proven that on the evening of December 18, 2018, Virginia Beach Police approached a man leaving the Seashire Inn on Pacific Avenue. The man was arrested on possession of crack cocaine. An investigation revealed the man had purchased the crack cocaine from Antonia Boone, who was staying at the Inn. Officers arrested Boone after a short foot pursuit.

During the course of Boone’s arrest, officers located half an ounce of cocaine in a bag, a scale with white powdery residue and $1390 in cash in his pockets.

Boone admitted to being in possession of the cocaine.

This was Boone’s seventh conviction for possession with intent to distribute.