Va. teachers learning new computer science skills to meet state mandate

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In 2016, Virginia became the first state in the country to mandate computer science literacy for all K-8 students.

This week dozens of teachers from across the region are gathering in Suffolk at Col. Fred Cherry Middle School to learn how to make that happen.

“Oh my goodness it’s been so great!” said Aarykka Jackson.

The second grade teacher from Sherwood Forest in Norfolk is one of about 100 teachers in the state spending part of the summer learning to teach computer science.

“I’m a new teacher, so this is my second year teaching, and there’s nothing that I got in my classes. You know we did math, writing, reading, science, social studies, but this is all new,” Jackson said.

That’s why CodeVa, a non-profit created to promote computer science, is providing the training.

“A lot of these teachers with us will be doing about a hundred hours of training, this is not a one done,” said CodeVA Executive Director Chris Dovi.

They are learning how to teach kids not to just how to use technology, but how to build it.

“Some of this is teaching kids how to create applications, some of this is teaching kids how to understand an algorithm,” Dovi told WAVY.com.

The idea is that building a foundation of computer literacy will help create careers.

“We know that we are growing that talent pipeline for tomorrow,” First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam told 10 On Your Side.

Northam, a former science teacher, is now leading the state’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) commission.

“What we’d like to do is gather teachers from across the whole spectrum and align them with our industrial experts so we can assure that all children have the tools they need to succeed in the 21st century.”

That means integrating science into everything from art to English,

because it’s all connected. Our kids need look no further than the cell phones in their hands to get that.

“I love my kids, they’re great and I’m excited to be able to give things that they’ll be able to use for the rest of their lives,” Jackson said.

Some teachers are there in coaching classes, which means they will take the information back to their schools to share with their teams.

All of the training is free to them. It’s paid for in part by the state and part through private donations from corporations and foundations.