Va. man ordered to take down Christmas yard display featuring toilets

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia’s Hanover County want a local man to take down part of an unconventional Christmas display that is still in his yard and features toilets and a urinal.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that homeowner Chuck Cassick has until Monday to clean up his yard, which had been featured in the newspaper’s “Tacky Lights” guide to seasonal displays.

But Cassick believes a court order is violating his constitutional right to free expression. He also asserts he hasn’t found the time to finish removing all of last year’s Christmas decorations.

He’s received multiple zoning code violations over the years, including not mowing his lawn and illegally parking an inoperable vehicle.

There’s a court hearing on the matter set for Monday. Cassick tells the Times-Dispatch he doesn’t plan on showing up.