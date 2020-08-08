VA League of Conservation Voters will host offshore drilling panel with local advocates and elected leaders

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia League of Conservation Voters and Virginia Coastal Alliance will be holding a live virtual panel discussion with local advocates and elected officials to discuss the progress made on offshore drilling and the need for continued surveillance.

The panel discussion will be on Monday, Aug. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Many federal and local elected leaders are expected to take part including U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA-2) and Del. Nancy Guy (D-Virginia Beach).

Although this year, the Virginia General Assembly passed House Bill 706 and Senate Bill 795, which effectively ban offshore drilling and oil and gas infrastructure within 3 miles of Virginia’s coast, leasing in federal waters remains a threat.

In 2018, the Trump Administration moved to open up the Atlantic Ocean to offshore drilling, as part of a highly controversial plan opening up many other waters that had previously been off-limits to oil and gas production and exploration.

The Virginia LCV says a spill off Virginia’s coast would be devastating to our already struggling tourism industry, putting seafood producers out of work, and hampering military readiness.

To register for the virtual panel, click here.

Latest Posts