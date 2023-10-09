RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the war in Israel reaches its third day, Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on America’s next steps.

“There is no worry about U.S. troops on the ground, but there are a lot of things the U.S. can do,” Senator Tim Kaine (D) told 8News at an event in Richmond.

A bipartisan group of Virginia lawmakers said they’re in favor of additional U.S. aid to Israel.

“As a former CIA case officer and current Member of the House Intelligence Committee, I stand ready to make sure America provides Israel with the humanitarian, security, and intelligence assistance it needs to secure its borders and neutralize the Hamas terrorists,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-07) said in a statement.

“I will always stand up for our strongest democratic ally and partner in the Middle East. It is critical that the United States provides Israel with the support it needs to defend itself against Hamas’ horrifying acts of terror,” Rep. Rob Wittman (R-01) said.

In regard to specific aid, Kaine said he’s waiting to hear from the Biden administration, but he wouldn’t rule out weapons transfers, as well as sending Israel money to help with defense.

“Because of the close working relationship between the U.S. and the Israeli militaries, I think we will see a request list and again I think there is strong bipartisan support for doing what we need to do to help Israel defend itself,” Kaine said.

Kaine said the one thing complicating American aid to Israel is the fact that the U.S. House of Representatives is without a leader.

“We can get bipartisan support for Israel through the Senate,” Kaine said. “The House, I hope they will reach an agreement quickly on the Speaker because we need the House to act with us.”

A spokesperson for Senator Mark Warner, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee said the committee “has been fully engaged with the Administration and the Intelligence Community on a range of issues, including whether there were intelligence failures around the identification of those responsible for the attack.”