RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – As the Navy celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces that it is offering a special U.S. Navy license plate.

According to a news release, Senator Jen Kiggans introduced the legislation to authorize the issuance of a revenue-sharing license plate that incorporates the emblem of the U.S. Navy.

The license plate is available to those who actively serve in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty, or those who are retired from the Navy.

The annual fee for the license plate is $25. After issuing 1,000 plates, the DMV will then give $15 for each purchase will be paid into the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund to support its operations in Virginia.