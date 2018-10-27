Va. Beach warning citizens of public utilities scam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
VB Scam Alert_1540610610663.PNG.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Virginia Beach are being warned about a scam involving an individual impersonating a water meter reader. 

The City of Virginia Beach says a citizen reported a suspicious individual going door-to-door in the Southall Quarter neighborhood, impersonating a meter reader. 

Alexander’s Contract Services is the company that performs water meter readings for Virginia Beach Public Utilities and the city says these individuals can be easily identified by their uniforms and identification badges. 

The company’s logo is also prominently displayed on their company vehicles. The city says these individuals would never have a reason to enter a citizen’s home or ask for personal information or payment. 

Residents should report suspicious individuals to Virginia Beach Police by calling (757) 385-5000. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories