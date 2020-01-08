Va. Beach police officer hurt after armed robbery leads to chase

Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in custody after a robbery at a gas station and a police chase early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 7- Eleven gas station, at 4660 Princess Anne Road, around 12:30 a.m. for an armed robbery.
An officer saw the suspect’s car and initiated a pursuit, then used “spikes” to stop the car.
The chase ended when the suspect ran from his car and into a house in the 4900 block of Century Drive. A short time later the suspect came out of the house.
Police struggled briefly to take him into custody. One officer was hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury.
The man is in custody, with charges pending.
