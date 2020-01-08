Va. Beach police officer hurt after armed robbery leads to chase

Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in custody after a robbery at a gas station and a police chase early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 7- Eleven gas station, at 4660 Princess Anne Road, around 12:30 a.m. for an armed robbery.

An officer saw the suspect’s car and initiated a pursuit, then used “spikes” to stop the car.

Investigators are on scene of an armed robbery at the 7-11 located at 4660 Princess Anne Road, which led to a short pursuit. Suspect is in custody. This is still an active scene. More to follow when information becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 8, 2020

The chase ended when the suspect ran from his car and into a house in the 4900 block of Century Drive. A short time later the suspect came out of the house.

Police struggled briefly to take him into custody. One officer was hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury.



The man is in custody, with charges pending.

